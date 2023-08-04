More than 1 crore saplings to be planted in Latur between August 7-13

The district administration in Latur in Maharashtra will plant 1.26 crore saplings between August 7 and 13 as part of the Vasantrao Naik Harit Maharashtra Abhiyan underway in the state since 2020, an official said on Friday.

The saplings will be planted by the agriculture department, government technical colleges and industrial training institutes, civic bodies, Zilla Parishads etc, he said.

