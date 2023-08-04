“This judgement will morally boost INDIA…”: TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on SC staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Following Supreme Court's verdict staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark during an election rally in 2019, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that this judgement will "morally boost the opposition alliance, INDIA to strengthen democratic and secular values." Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the Apex Court valiantly upheld the sentiments and mandate of the people of Wayanad.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's decision to stay the conviction of our dear brother @RahulGandhi in a criminal defamation case. The Apex Court has valiantly upheld the sentiments and mandate of the people of Wayanad. This judgment will morally boost INDIA to strengthen our democratic and secular values. @INCIndia #SupremeCourt #RahulGandhi", Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin shared in a tweet. In a major relief to former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court earlier in the day began hearing an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat HC had in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi' surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)