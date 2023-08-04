Left Menu

Putin signs law on windfall tax

Reuters reported exclusively on Friday that Russia had doubled its 2023 defence spending target to more than $100 billion, or a third of all public expenditure. The windfall tax rate will be 10% of the difference between firms' average profit for 2021-22 and their profit for 2018-19.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:16 IST
Putin signs law on windfall tax
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law introducing a windfall tax on excess profits of Russian companies, which was published on a government website on Friday. The law, passed by parliament last month, is aimed at raising 300 billion roubles and easing strain on the budget as Russia wages its war in Ukraine. Reuters reported exclusively on Friday that Russia had doubled its 2023 defence spending target to more than $100 billion, or a third of all public expenditure.

The windfall tax rate will be 10% of the difference between firms' average profit for 2021-22 and their profit for 2018-19. Firms can get a 50% discount if they pay before Nov. 30. There are exemptions for a series of sectors including small and medium-sized businesses and oil, gas and coal companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban; Connecticut law ending religious vaccine exemptions for children is upheld and more

Health News Roundup: Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregna...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for another Starlink mission launch on Falcon 9

SpaceX preps for another Starlink mission launch on Falcon 9

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in AI: Company's chief people officer

Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in AI: Company's chief people officer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023