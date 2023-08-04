Left Menu

“Everything going in right direction now…”: Rajasthan CM Gehlot on SC’s verdict in Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that everything is going in the right direction adding that Congress will return to power in Rajasthan after Supreme Court stayed the conviction on Congress leader Rahuk Gandhi in 'Modi surname' remark.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:00 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that everything is going in the right direction adding that Congress will return to power in Rajasthan after Supreme Court stayed the conviction on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ remark. "After independence, Rahul Gandhi is the first person who got a full sentence of two years in a defamation case. Today, the Supreme Court rejected the verdict of the lower court. Everything is going in the right direction now...Congress will return to power in Rajasthan”, CM Gehlot said.

The state assembly elections in Rajasthan are due to be held later this year. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark while saying that person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was declared disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24 following notification of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Congress leader was sentenced to two years in jail on March 23 under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case filed by Purnesh Modi.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul Gandhi, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

