Left Menu

Bengal: Sagardighi power plant's Rs 28cr water recycling project unveiled

The minister also virtually inaugurated a skill development programme for the unemployed youth in the vicinity of Bakreshwar Thermal Power Station.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:14 IST
Bengal: Sagardighi power plant's Rs 28cr water recycling project unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas on Friday inaugurated the Rs 28 crore Ash Water Recirculation & Recovery System with Lagoon at Sagardighi Thermal Power Station, marking a significant stride towards sustainability of the plant and the region.

The system is expected to recover around 40,000 cubic meters of water daily, making a significant impact on water conservation efforts in the region.

Located in Murshidabad district, it is the largest electricity plant of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) with a capacity of 1600 MW thermal and 18 MW solar power. ''The Ash Water Recirculation & Recovery System is a remarkable project that showcases our commitment to a greener and more environmentally responsible future for West Bengal's power generation,'' Biswas said.

With the ongoing expansion to add a 660 MW supercritical thermal unit and 20 MW floating solar plants, the water demand has been on the rise in the Sagardighi plant.

Recognising the importance of preserving water as a valuable natural resource and aiming to achieve the goal of ''Reduce - Reuse - Recycle,'' the Ash Water Recirculation & Recovery System project was undertaken by the corporation.

The project aims at reducing the daily raw water requirement, even after capacity augmentation, and ensuring compliance with environmental norms of ''zero discharge.'' The newly inaugurated system includes a lagoon with a capacity of 6 lakh cubic meters and has been completed at a project cost of Rs 26.81 crore. The minister also virtually inaugurated a skill development programme for the unemployed youth in the vicinity of Bakreshwar Thermal Power Station. WBPDCL CMD PB Salim who was also present on the occasion, highlighted the government's commitment to not only improving energy infrastructure but also investing in the local workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023