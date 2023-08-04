"Challenges in UP will shape your personality": CM Yogi gives mantra to trainee IAS officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, gave the young officers who joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) the mantra of "communication, coordination, and positivity" in order to have a fruitful career. Interacting with 16 officers of the UP cadre of the IAS 2021 batch, the Chief Minister said, "Becoming an essential part of the administration of a large state like Uttar Pradesh is filled with significant challenges, and these challenges will shape your personality. As an IAS officer, you will have the responsibility of working from Joint Magistrates to the highest positions in government and formulating policies. On such occasions, you should have a sense of public welfare in your mind."

He further guided them to feel connected with the public during their field assignments. The Chief Minister emphasized that the initial 5–6 years of their work will pave the way for their career for the next 30-35 years. He instructed the young officers to work with a positive attitude and gain the trust of the people. The Chief Minister further said, "During your transfers, if people are saddened by your departure, understand that you are moving in the right direction."

Referring to various events in the state, the Chief Minister stated that after training, when you receive your first posting as a joint magistrate, there will also be revenue matters and an opportunity to handle law and order. "Currently, there are thousands of pending revenue cases, and people are awaiting swift justice, and you can fulfil their expectations", he added.

Emphasizing the importance of communication in matters of law and order, the Chief Minister mentioned that no matter how large the crowd or how intense the anger is, if there is proper communication, then every problem can be solved. Officers who had been deployed in positions such as BDO, Sub Collector, and CDPO in districts such as Ayodhya, Kanpur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli Moradabad, Agra, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Jhansi, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, etc. also shared their experiences during the dialogue.

These young officers, who are now prepared for phase II of their training, not only discussed the challenges of their respective districts but also acquainted him with the innovations they had introduced. The Chief Minister mentioned that in this vast state with a population of 25 crore, 18 divisions, and 75 districts, every district poses its own challenges. "Understanding and facing them as administrative officers is your responsibility", he said.

The Chief Minister stated that, as officers, bringing positive change to the lives of the common people is a noble endeavour that should be pursued effectively. (ANI)

