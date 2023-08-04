Left Menu

ADGP Jammu zone takes stock of security arrangements for Independence Day events, Amarnath Yatra

The Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:44 IST
The Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17. "The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone,  Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu  Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath  Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch  Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary. Later the  ADGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with the civil society members of the  Poonch. Prominent Lawyers and elected representatives participated in the meeting.

All the speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of the yatra. Civil society members also assured that unity and communal harmony will not be disturbed and any such miscreant elements, if any, must be dealt with severely.

Later a separate meeting was also held with the Yatra committee members which was also attended by representatives of the Army and CRPF. (ANI) .

