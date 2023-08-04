Left Menu

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for re-development of 56 stations of NF Railway under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 56 Northeast Frontier Railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on August 6.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:57 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for re-development of 56 stations of NF Railway under Amrit Bharat Scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 56 Northeast Frontier Railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on August 6, an official release said. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 508 stations across the country on August 6.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of Railway stations on Indian Railways. So far 1309 Stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development.

A total of 91 stations of NF Railway have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Out of 56 stations of NF Railway, there are 32 stations in Assam, 3 stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, 3 stations in Bihar and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Rs 5100 crore has been allocated for the re-development of 91 stations under NF Railway, out of which Rs 1960 crore will be utilized for the re-development of these 56 stations. This scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station. The scheme also envisages improvement of the building, integration of the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023