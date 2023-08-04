PM Modi to lay foundation stone for re-development of 56 stations of NF Railway under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 56 Northeast Frontier Railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on August 6, an official release said. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 508 stations across the country on August 6.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of Railway stations on Indian Railways. So far 1309 Stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development.

A total of 91 stations of NF Railway have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Out of 56 stations of NF Railway, there are 32 stations in Assam, 3 stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, 3 stations in Bihar and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Rs 5100 crore has been allocated for the re-development of 91 stations under NF Railway, out of which Rs 1960 crore will be utilized for the re-development of these 56 stations. This scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station. The scheme also envisages improvement of the building, integration of the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)