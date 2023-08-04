Delhi Mohalla clinics "overhyped": Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Following his visit to a Mohalla clinic here, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed that he feels that they are "overhyped" and shared that he came back "feeling disappointed". Putting out a message on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Visited a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi with hardly any people there. Our Clinics in Karnataka have more facilities including a laboratory to do immediate tests for patients. I guess it is overhyped and I came back feeling disappointed."

"It is not that impressive. We have such models in our state as well. There were not many people. It is not a game-changer. I am not saying it is bad, but it is not like the way it is made out to be...There are many models in the south - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. We run from primary to super-speciality hospitals...So, it's not a game-changer-like thing that I noticed..." While his visit was earlier welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but Dinesh Gundu Rao remarks came as a surprise to AAP government.

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Health Minister said, "I wanted to visit Mohalla Clinic myself to see how it is working...In Karnataka also, we have Namma clinic similar to this (Mohalla Clinic) which has been recently started. So, we can make changes to them after examining the model here that's why I came here." The Aam Aadmi Party, however, said that all states should learn from each other and that Ministers from Delhi will visit the hospitals in Karnataka as they are "some of the best".

"The Health Minister @dineshgrao of Karnataka came to visit the Mohalla Clinic in Delhi. This is a big deal for us. He told us about some of the best hospitals in Karnataka. We will also visit those hospitals. All states should learn from each other's good works," the AAP tweeted. Welcoming the Karnataka health minister, Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, "Karnataka health minister visits Delhi mohalla clinics. We welcome him and his team. We all have to learn from each other. Delhi will also learn from the good work done by Karnataka govt."

The Aam Aadmi Party came together with the united opposition parties under the INDIA alliance to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, after the Congress, after weeks of hesitation, decided to oppose the Delhi Services Bill in the Parliament. (ANI)

