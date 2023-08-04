Uttarakhand to raise relief assistance to next of kin of human-wildlife conflict victims

The relief amount given on the death of a person in a wildlife attack in Uttarakhand will soon be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Chairing a meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officials to bring a proposal to this effect before the state cabinet soon.

He also asked them to make arrangements to ensure distribution of relief amount among the beneficiaries in cases of human-wildlife conflict within 15 days.

The chief minister also advised steps like installation of solar lights in villages near forests, creating public awareness, appointing adequate number of forest personnel to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

He said places where human-wildlife conflicts are more frequent should be identified so that people can be warned in advance.

It was told in the meeting that Human Wildlife Conflict Prevention Cell and Uttarakhand Human Wildlife Conflict Prevention Fund have been established and Uttarakhand Wildlife Helpline has also been established under the cell.

A revised proposal has been prepared for the Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Fund, in which a provision has been made for ex-gratia amount even in case of human death due to wasp and bee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)