Haryana frames rules under Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019

To provide for a comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes, Haryana has framed Rules under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019. These rules shall be called Haryana Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2023 and will come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, according to an official statement.

The state cabinet which met here on Friday approved a proposal regarding the same.

The Haryana Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2023 provide that the unregulated deposits shall be banned and no deposit taker, directly or indirectly, promote, operate, issue any advertisement soliciting participation or enrolment in or accept deposits in pursuance of an unregulated deposit scheme.

