"Will chase all those indulging in false propaganda": TDP's Nara Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday said that he will "chase" all those who are indulging in spreading false propaganda against him. Lokesh has filed a defamation case in the additional Munsiff Magistrate court at Mangalagiri against the former chairman of the Skill Development Corporation, Ajay Reddy, and a media house that published, what he called 'fake news'.

''Ajay Reddy has made a baseless allegation against me that I have resorted to a big scam by getting funds sanctioned for the Skill Development Corporation while the media house has published a baseless story that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is targeting me,'' Lokesh told the media after giving his version before the magistrate. Lokesh alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has three goals. One is to sidetrack his mother and sister while the other is to eliminate his paternal uncle and in both issues he is successful, Lokesh said.

''The third is that Jagan wants to see to it that I and the TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, should be arrested at least for a day in any false case. But in this, he miserably failed and thus he is now resorting to this kind of case,'' Lokesh remarked. The TDP national general secretary said that though hundreds of allegations have been made, Jagan could not prove even a single charge.

''From the days of my grandfather, the late NT Rama Rao, till today thousands of allegations have been made against our family members and not even one could be proved. That is our credibility,'' Lokesh said. ''If I make any mistake my father himself will punish me unlike the father of Jagan,'' he added.

Lokesh asked how the disputed lands in Amaravathi can be distributed to the poor. ''As soon as we come back to power we will build houses for the poor with all the facilities,'' he said, adding that it is the TDP that is going to win the Mangalagiri seat. (ANI)

