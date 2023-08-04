No shortage of funds for development of Panchayats, ensure quality of work: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the programs/schemes of the Panchayati Raj Department on Friday and gave necessary guidelines regarding the empowerment of Gram Panchayats adding that there is no shortage of funds for development works in Panchayats. "There is no shortage of funds for development works in the three-tier panchayats (gram, kshetra, and zila panchayats). Funds should be allocated on time for the development of panchayats. Ensure the quality of the work. In view of transparency in the work of three-tier panchayats, the system of the GeM (Government e-Market) portal should be implemented", CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that empowerment of villages is necessary for the prosperity of the state, in this direction, the planned efforts made in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years have yielded good results. "Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state, has about one-fifth of the country's total gram panchayats. At present, the three-tier Panchayat Raj system is functioning ideally in the state through 57,702 Gram Panchayats, 75 Zila Panchayats, and 826 Kshetra Panchayats. Many of our panchayats have presented a model by adopting innovation. We have to make our villages 'aatmanirbhar.' Villages have talent and potential, they just need a little guidance. Concrete efforts should be made in this regard", he added.

The CM said that the proposals received so far under the Mathrubhumi scheme are encouraging. "Resourceful families have many options for organizing marriages and other functions. However, organizing such grand functions poses a significant financial challenge for families with limited or unstable incomes. There is a great need for marriage halls in the villages. In such a situation, marriage halls should be constructed in all gram panchayats. The proposals received so far under the Mathrubhumi scheme are encouraging. Proposals are being received from the migrants for each district. This scheme should also be used for the construction of marriage halls in villages", he said.

He further highlighted the need for better drainage system in every village adding that the aim should be to make all gram panchayats and revenue villages a model of waste disposal by 2025. "After getting rid of open defecation, now we have to work on the disposal of solid and liquid waste in the villages. There should be a better drainage system in every village. Our aim should be to make all 57702 Gram panchayats and 95826 revenue villages included in them a model of waste disposal by the coming year 2025. Prepare a step-by-step action plan for the success of this goal. For liquid waste management, soakage, a filter chamber, constructed wetland, etc. should be constructed. Composting can be useful for solid waste management. Make efforts to increase public awareness to make villages free from banned plastic. All gram panchayats should be ISO certified in a phased manner", he said.

The establishment of village secretariats in all the gram panchayats of the state has made rural life easy, he added. Panchayat Assistant / Accountant cum Data Entry Operator has been appointed here. For the first time, the empanelment of an Architect/Consulting Engineer is being done for the villages. Gram Panchayats are capable of online functions. Today, the person sitting in the village is getting the direct benefit of the government's schemes, the chief minister said.

"The village secretariats operating in all the gram panchayats of the state should be equipped with high-speed internet service. Wi-Fi facility should also be provided within a 50-meter radius of the secretariat premises for the use of common people. Every village should be equipped with digital facilities. Prepare the necessary action plan in this regard", he said. The CM further said, "Online Revenue Management System portal should be implemented for the purpose of bringing transparency in the execution of works by implementing an e-governance system in district panchayats of the state. With this portal, it will be possible to do tax collection, license issuance, map approval, etc. smoothly and transparently."

In all village secretariats, install public address systems and CCTV cameras. All weather stations and rain gauges should be established in coordination with the Agriculture Department for forecasting weather in rural areas, he added. (ANI)

