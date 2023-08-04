Assam Governor attends inaugural programme of 7th National Gatka Championship 2023

Assam Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria attended the inaugural ceremony of the 7th National Gatka Championship 2023 held under the auspices of the Gatka Federation of India and organised by the Assam Gatka Association at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Speaking at the function, the Governor said that Gatka is the traditional martial art of the Sikhs which is used as self-defence and sports.

The Governor said that Sikh armoury education is one of the greatest heritage arts of India, which taught the underprivileged to live life with self-respect. The martial art 'Gatka' associated with Sikh and named after Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, was carried out by the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj in the 17th century. Gatka represents the weapon education of the Sikhs.

The Governor also said, "The sport instils self-confidence, enabling individuals to overcome difficulties and confront challenges with skill and ease. With more training, the youth will not only learn this traditional self-defence skill but also become physically and mentally strong to contribute to the country's security and development. To consider Gatka only as a sport or associate it with martial arts is to limit its scope." The Governor hailed the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) and the Gatka Federation of India (GFI) for promoting Gatka from the state level to the national level. It is a matter of great pleasure that the Sports Ministry of the Government of India is giving importance to the promotion of traditional sports of the country.

The Governor also said that he is happy that 152 players are participating in the 7th National Gatka Championship. He also congratulated the office bearers of the Assam Gatka Association on hosting the National Championship for the first time.

It may be mentioned that After Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Gatka has now been included in the 37th National Games to be held in Goa this year. President Assam Gatka Union and MLA, Palashbari Hemanga Thakuria, President of Indian Gatka Federation Harcharan Singh Bhullar, General Secretary Baljinder Singh Toor along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the inaugural function. (ANI)

