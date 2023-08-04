Left Menu

"Victory for democracy," Siddaramaiah's reaction on SC's stay on Rahul's conviction

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed the Supreme Court's stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case "a victory for democracy", adding that, by the order, the court has upheld the freedom of expression as stated in the Constitution.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed the Supreme Court's stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case "a victory for democracy", adding that, by the order, the court has upheld the freedom of expression as stated in the Constitution. "The Supreme Court has upheld the freedom of expression as stated in the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has got justice and it is a victory for democracy," Siddaramaiah said while speaking to the media.

"Everyone should respect the law of the land and the Supreme Court has done a respectable job of upholding the law," the Chief Minister added. The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi" surname' remark while saying that person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

The apex court, while granting relief to Gandhi, said the ramifications of the trial court's order are wide.Not only was Gandhi's right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him, the bench said. Congress leader was sentenced to two years in jail on March 23 under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case filed by Purnesh Modi.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul Gandhi, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"(ANI)

