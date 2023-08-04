Security convoy vehicle rehearsal held at Chennai Airport in view of President's four-day visit to Tamil Nadu
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from August 5 to 8, 2023.
Amid President Droupadi Murmu's four-day visit to Tamil Nadu scheduled from August 5, a security convoy vehicle rehearsal was held from the Chennai Airport on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from August 5 to 8, 2023.
The President is scheduled to take part in the 165th Convocation Ceremony of Anna University on August 6. For this, a security rehearsal of the President's Convoy vehicle was held from Chennai Airport today.
The security convoy rehearsal march was held with 27 vehicles from Chennai Airport to Governor's House Raj Bhavan Chennai and from Governor's House to Anna University, from Anna University to Governor's House Raj Bhavan and from Raj Bhavan to Chennai Airport. Also, in connection with the visit of the President, a special consultation meeting was held Yesterday at the Chennai Old Airport regarding the security arrangements to be provided to the President of India.
Central Industrial Security Force officials have intensified vehicle checks at Chennai Airport Old Airport ahead of the President's visit and the entire Chennai airport has been brought under a full security ring. On August 7, President Murmu will inaugurate the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.
She will also virtually inaugurate a 50-bed Hospital at Villianur, under the National AYUSH Mission and attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Puducherry. On August 8, at Auroville, the President will visit the Matrimandir, a city exhibition and inaugurate the conference on ‘Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Consciousness’. (ANI)
