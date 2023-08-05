Left Menu

Venezuela's gold reserves fall nearly 12% in six months

The drop in the first six months of 2023 brought the central bank's total reserves to 61 tons, down from 69 tons in December 2022. The gold reserves were valued at $3.65 billion at the end of June, down $261 million from their value in December.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 05-08-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 03:34 IST
Venezuela's gold reserves fall nearly 12% in six months
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's gold reserves fell by eight metric tons in the year's first half, central bank data showed on Friday, continuing a years-long reduction in the reserves amid a prolonged economic crisis. The drop in the first six months of 2023 brought the central bank's total reserves to 61 tons, down from 69 tons in December 2022.

The gold reserves were valued at $3.65 billion at the end of June, down $261 million from their value in December. The central bank did not give details for the fall in reserves and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The average price for gold, according to estimates by the bank, was $1,862.71 per troy ounce in the year's first half, up from $1,775.02 per troy ounce in the latter half of 2022. A share of the central bank's reserves have been in dispute in London courts. In June, the central bank's board, controlled by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, lost its latest appeal for control of $1.95 billion of the country's gold reserves held at the Bank of England.

The central bank for decades held more than 300 tonnes equivalent of gold, but between 2015 and 2017 Maduro's cash-strapped government began using the precious metal as a collateral for loans with international banks. A fall in oil production and U.S. sanctions, which have stymied crude exports, have also led the government to use the gold as a funding source, with opponents and analysts claiming the government has sold the gold for cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023