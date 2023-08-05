Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi; more rains likely

Parts of the national capital and its nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall early on Saturday morning.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 09:58 IST
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi; more rains likely
Rain lashes parts of Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of the national capital and its nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall early on Saturday morning. The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi.

Earlier, on Friday evening, traffic was affected due to rain in several parts of Delhi. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi has said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places in Delhi," tweeted RWFC on Saturday. Delhi shattered a 41-year record when the national capital received heavy two-days rain in the month of July, this year.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August to September) of the southwest monsoon season is very likely to be normal. The rainfall would be 94 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) and most probably be on the negative side of normal, the IMD said in a statement issued by the Director of the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, Samuel Stella. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023