J-K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves from Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra; praises army’s effort

A fresh batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar on Saturday morning for the Amarnath Cave shrine. 

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 10:14 IST
Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fresh batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar on Saturday morning for the Amarnath Cave shrine. The enthusiastic pilgrims, who will take Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy shrine, raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans.

"We feel proud to see how the Army jawans are helping the pilgrims here. We salute them for their service. The arrangements made for the Yatra are very good and I would urge everyone to take the Amarnath yatra," a pilgrim from Jharkhand told ANI. Earlier, the Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police. The ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary.

Later, the ADGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch. Prominent lawyers and elected representatives participated in the meeting. All the speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of the yatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

