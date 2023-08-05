"Wayanad people will be happy," says Cong MLA after SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

After the Supreme Court's stay order on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi' surname case, party MLA Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that the democracy of the country will be strengthened by this verdict and the people of Wayanad will be happy because they got their Member of Parliament back. "The truth ultimately prevailed. The people of India and we all are happy today because ultimately the Supreme Court has given justice to Rahul Gandhi. He always said the truth will prevail. The democracy of the country will be strengthened by this verdict and the people of Wayanad will be happy because they got their MP back," Congress MLA and former Kerala LoP Ramesh Chennithala said.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. Meanwhile, after the verdict, Rahul addressed a press conference at the Congress's national headquarters in Delhi, thanking the people for their love and support and saying "truth always triumphs".

"Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support," he said at the press conference in the national capital. The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24.

Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi' surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls. (ANI)

