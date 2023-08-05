Left Menu

Days after violence, 45 illegal shops razed in Haryana's Nuh

"More than 45 commercial shops built illegally are being demolished on Nalhar road," Nuh District Town Planner said while speaking to ANI. 

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 11:53 IST
Days after violence, 45 illegal shops razed in Haryana's Nuh
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration authorities on Saturday morning launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down over 45 "illegal" shops at the Nalhar road area in Haryana's Nuh district days after incidents of violence, which claimed the lives of six people including two home guards. A team from the enforcement wing of district administration led by the local SDM and town planning department officials reached the market area near SHKM Government Medical College on Nalhar Road and started the removal drive with the help of multiple earth-moving machines and workers.

"More than 45 commercial shops built illegally are being demolished on Nalhar road," Nuh District Town Planner said while speaking to ANI. A heavy police force was also deployed in the area during the course of the removal action to prevent any untoward incident.

Nuh SDM Ashwani Kumar said that the action was taken on the directions of CM Manohar Lal Khattar. "The encroachment was spread across 2.5 acres of land. All of it was illegal construction. It has been found that some of these people had involvement in the recent clashes," Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana police said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday. The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups on Monday stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.

"In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6," a police officer said on Friday. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police said it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts, following the clashes in Nuh.

"We have filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 persons in connection with the recent violence in Gurugram. We have also taken 60 persons under preventive detention," Varun Kumar Dhahiya, Assistant Police Commissioner (Gurugram), told ANI on Friday. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, while alleging a bigger conspiracy behind the violence, said the culprits will not be spared.

"The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property," Vij added. The Home Minister informed further, "I would urge one and all to maintain peace and harmony. State police personnel and central paramilitary forces are deployed in adequate numbers to ensure peace. The situation is under control."

"I would also request people to refrain from posting any offensive or inflammatory content on social media. We have formed an inquiry committee, which is keeping an eye on each and every activity on social media. The matter is being investigated thoroughly," Vij added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023