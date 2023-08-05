Left Menu

UP: Over 16,000 motorists caught for traffic violation in Meerut, Rs 15 lakh fine recovered

"During a campaign called 'Pakhwada' which was held from July 17 to July 13, more than 16,000 people were caught for traffic rule violations, and a total fine of 15 lakhs was recovered. The fines were recovered for driving on the wrong side, not wearing helmets and seatbelts among other violations," Meerut SP (traffic) Jitendra Srivastava said. 

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 12:26 IST
Jitendra Srivastava, SP (traffic), Meerut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Under a special drive launched by the Meerut traffic police, over 16,000 motorists were caught for various road safety and traffic rule violations, and a total fine of over Rs 15 lakh was collection from them, officials said.

"During a campaign called 'Pakhwada' which was held from July 17 to July 13, more than 16,000 people were caught for traffic rule violations, and a total fine of 15 lakhs was recovered. The fines were recovered for driving on the wrong side, not wearing helmets and seatbelts among other violations," Meerut SP (traffic) Jitendra Srivastava said.

SP Srivastava further said, "On highways, it is prohibited to ride two-wheelers. A fine of Rs 20,000 was recovered for disobeying the same." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

