Left Menu

Article 370 abrogation anniversary: "Under house arrest," says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that she has been put under "house arrest" along with other senior party leaders on the occasion of the completion of four years of the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. 

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:28 IST
Article 370 abrogation anniversary: "Under house arrest," says Mehbooba Mufti
Mehboob Mufti (File Photo/ANI) and Image posted by her (Photo Courtesy: MehboobaMufti/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that she has been put under "house arrest" along with other senior party leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the PDP leader said that the Centre's claims about normalcy in the Union Territory "stand exposed."

"I've been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by their actions driven by paranoia," Mufti said. "On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to 'celebrate' the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon'ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing," she added.

The Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on Wednesday began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023