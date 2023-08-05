Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0: Kolkata's Post Office gearing up for I-Day celebrations

As the 76th Independence Day is around the corner, the General Post Office, Kolkata is gearing up for 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0' by selling the Tricolour for Rs 25 and spread the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people. The Government of India under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)' introduced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign last year. The campaign was an immense success in 2022 where 23 crore households hoisted the Tiranga at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on HGT Website.

This year, India Post is selling and facilitating the national flag through its 1.6 lakh post offices to celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government said earlier. Bidhan Chandra Roy, Chief Postmaster General, West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands circle told ANI that this year they aim to breach the last year's target of selling around 4.5 lakh national flags.

"In my circle area, West Bengal is the hub and focus for us. Last year around 4.5 lakhs flags were sold here. This year we are hoping this number to increase. We are ready for this initiative. In rural areas of Sikkim, Andaman and Bengal it is tough for people to buy flags. But this year we will try to take the Tricolour to remote areas," Roy said. He said that one can buy the national flag from his nearest post office and as well as online through the Post Office website epostoffice.gov.in.

The post offices have also set up selfie points in an effort to raise awareness of the campaign. As part of Har Ghar Tirangan Abhiyan 2.0, the government has announced that citizens can buy national flags from their nearest post office for a nominal cost of Rs 25, like last year. This initiative aims to promote patriotism and national pride among citizens.

People can place order flags by entering their mobile number and a one-time password. During the order placement, essential details such as name, address, mobile number, and the number of flags required will be required. A man who bought a Tricolour from the counter in GPO said that this is the second time he is purchasing a Tiranga, which is the country's pride.

"Tiranga is our pride. Last year also I bought a flag from here and this year too. This is a very good initiative by Government. This noble initiative serves as a reminder that the Indian Tricolour is not just a piece of cloth, but it represents the unity and diversity of the nation," he told ANI. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio programme-- Mann Ki Baat-- also urged the countrymen to continue the tradition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' this year too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)