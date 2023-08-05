"It is a legal procedure...truth should come out": BJP MP Nirahua on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

Reacting to the ongoing survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' on Saturday said that the survey a "legal process" and the truth should come out. "It is a legal procedure...everything with an allegation gets investigated and truth should come out...everyone is cooperating," said Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Yadav was in Varanasi to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Meanwhile, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex here on Saturday morning to continue the court-ordered scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana.

The survey began at around 09.00 am today amid tight security. The scientific survey of the complex began on Friday amid tight security, following Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple. Sudhir Tripathi, a lawyer from the Hindu side, said that the scientific survey will clear everything. "It is the second day of the survey. We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible. We are showing full cooperation and involvement. They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon. The survey will clarify everything," the lawyer said.

Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim party, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the 'Wazukhana' area where a "Shivling" was claimed to have been found last year. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge's July 21 order. On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023. The order of the district judge, however, excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the Supreme Court. Earlier on Friday, the top court declined to stay the scientific survey by ASI. (ANI)

