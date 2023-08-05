Left Menu

Delhi: Wanted criminal on the run in gangrape of minor girl arrested

The accused is also a history-sheeter of Delhi's Police Station Narela area and was previously involved in five criminal cases, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:01 IST
Delhi: Wanted criminal on the run in gangrape of minor girl arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended an absconding criminal wanted in the gangrape case of a minor and who had been previously convicted in five other cases, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the accused identified as Karan Singh alias Rahul (23) is a resident of Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.

"A team of Crime Branch has arrested a desperate criminal Karan Singh alias Rahul of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. He was wanted in the gang rape of a minor girl in case FIR No. 446/2023 under sections 342/363/376D/377/34 of IPC and 4 POCSO Act, PS Swaroop Nagar, Delhi," said officials. The accused is also a history-sheeter of Delhi's Police Station Narela area and was previously involved in five criminal cases, officials said.

As per police information, the minor had told her maternal uncle about being assaulted by two persons on June 26. After listening to her the uncle asked her to return home in the company of Karan alias Rahul and another juvenile on their scooty. Karan the other juvenile took the girl to the room of one Kamal Singh alias Pahari where all the three raped her.

Police said that three persons were arrested but Karan alias Rahul and Kamal Singh alias Pahari managed to escape. Subsequently, non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued by a court against Karan alias Rahul and Kamal Singh alias Pahari.

Karan Singh alias Rahul has been arrested, police said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RJio gets USD 2.2 bn fund support from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

RJio gets USD 2.2 bn fund support from Swedish export credit agency to finan...

 India
2
EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into scepticism

EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression; Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postp...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iraq seeks Interpol alerts for former officials over $2.5 billion graft; Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence "folly" and more

World News Roundup: Iraq seeks Interpol alerts for former officials over $2....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023