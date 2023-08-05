Left Menu

Tripura CM inaugurates 'Intensified Mission Indradhanush' to vaccinate children  

According to officials, the vaccination programme ensures that no pregnant woman and children are left out of immunisation. 

Under the mission of vaccinating all children "Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0" has been launched to touch all the children including the lapsed ones by Tripura Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday at Unakoti district, said an official statement. According to officials, the vaccination programme ensures that no pregnant woman and children are left out of immunisation.

To make this Mission successful, all relevant measures have been intensified. In each and every nook and corner of the state like in subdivisions, Towns and districts effective plans have been made to get all targeted ones vaccinated, said the official statement. One thousand eight hundred and 97 pregnant women, and 10 thousand 2 hundred and 60 children will be immunized in the three-phase immunization programme. The remaining two phases of the immunization programme will be held on 11-16 September and from 9-14 October, this year, added the official statement.

The vaccination which will protect children and women from life-threatening diseases will be held at 1,249 vaccination sessions, officials said. Mission Indradhanush (MI) was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on 25th December 2014 with the aim of expanding immunization coverage to all children across India.

Children across socio-economic, cultural and geographical spectrums in India, are being immunized under this program, said the statement. (ANI)

