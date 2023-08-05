Left Menu

"J-K will play crucial role in Amrit Kaal..." Union Minister Jitendra Singh on 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Union Territory will play a crucial role in Amrit Kaal. 

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:20 IST
"J-K will play crucial role in Amrit Kaal..." Union Minister Jitendra Singh on 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI).
On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Union Territory will play a crucial role in Amrit Kaal. "In the third term of PM Modi's government, Jammu and Kashmir will play a crucial role in Amrit Kaal," he said.

The Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, soon after the second term of the PM Modi-led government began. While talking to reporters, he also said that god wanted that "this auspicious work" to be done during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

"I think that god wanted that PM Modi should be the Prime Minister of the country and this auspicious work should be done by his hands. Many articles, and comments are being made today, but in a very planned manner, the PM Modi-led government has worked to establish a system in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said, adding that in the first 5 years from 2014-19, PM Modi gave highest priority to J-K and northeast. "While PM Modi has toured the northeast nearly 60 times, he has also paid a visit to J-K every two months, including the far-flung areas of Kishtwar, and Ladakh's Leh," the Union Minister said.

He said that the decision of abrogating Article 370, during the beginning of the second term of PM Modi's government, gave an outlet to the aspirations of J-K's youth. August 5 marks the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A. The union government revoked Article 370 and Article 35 A which accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on Wednesday began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

