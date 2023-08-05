UP govt to honor 75 sanitation workers as part of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign

Uttar Pradesh government will honour 75 sanitation workers and pay tributes to the heroes of Uttar Pradesh as part of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. According to a government release, on the eve of Independence Day, a special cleanliness campaign will also be conducted. Additionally, a mini marathon will be organized for the youth, giving a distinct identity to this campaign.

"The main program of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will start on the Revolution Day (August 9). Representatives and officials connected with the Gram Panchayats and Nagar Panchayats will hold a meeting to finalize the location for the successful implementation of the program", the release said. Furthermore, soil collection through the Amrit Kalash will be carried out with a ceremonial pledge. Schools and educational institutions will present patriotic songs while local artists will organize cultural events inspired by patriotism and culture, it added.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yogi government is focusing on organizing various cleanliness-related events as a part of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. "On August 10, a cleanliness campaign will be conducted at places that witnessed freedom struggle and martyrs' memorials. Additionally, 75 sanitation workers associated with cleanliness will be honoured on the evening of Independence Day at the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat, and civic body levels. On the same day, a special cleanliness campaign will also be organized", the release said.

The Yogi government will organize an array of events from village panchayats to colleges to connect people from all walks of life with 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. Students and teachers will take the pledge and upload selfies. A special march will also be held while veterans will be honoured by the Police department. Earthen lamps created by local artisans will be collected by the Mati Art Board and distributed as well, the release said. (ANI)

