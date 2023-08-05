"Why there is no uproar in country...," AIMIM chief Owaisi on 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation 

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that why there is no uproar in the country when soldiers are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir. "Three soldiers were killed in South Kashmir why there is no uproar in the country? Because there BJP-led government and Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister? ...Three of our soldiers were killed by terrorists who came from Pakistan and you will play a World Cup match with them (Pakistan)?..." AIMIM chief said when asked about four years of abrogation of Article 370 in J-K.

"According to media reports 251 terrorist incidents happened in Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 2021 till May 2023. 100 incidents took place alone in the valley. What is happening? Before this in 2021 August or September 5 soldiers were killed in the forest again three soldiers were killed and we are going to play the match at Narendra Modi stadium," he said. Earlier today, former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she has been put under "house arrest" along with other senior party leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the PDP leader said that the Centre's claims about normalcy in the Union Territory "stand exposed." "I've been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stand exposed by their actions driven by paranoia," Mufti said.

"On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to 'celebrate' the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon'ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing," she added. August 5 marks the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A. The union government revoked Article 370 and Article 35 A which accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on Wednesday began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya.

How can a provision (Article 370), which was specifically mentioned as a temporary provision in the Constitution, become permanent after the tenure of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly came to an end in 1957, asked the bench. The bench contended that the Parliament could not have declared itself to be the legislature of Jammu and Kashmir in order to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370 as Article 354 of the Constitution does not authorise such an exercise of power. (ANI)

