Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu unveils book of 17-year-old Hridayansh "Under the Pale Moonlight"

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the debut book titled "Under the Pale Moonlight" by 17-year-old school student Hridayansh Khera in New Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 17:09 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu unveils book of 17-year-old Hridayansh "Under the Pale Moonlight"
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Hridayansh Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the debut book titled "Under the Pale Moonlight" by 17-year-old school student Hridayansh Khera in New Delhi on Saturday. Chief Minister congratulated the young poet for his first publication at such a young age. He wished him great success ahead with more books to his credit, inspiring youngsters to channel their energy towards creative endeavours.

He expressed his admiration for Hridayansh's passion for literature and hoped that this publication would be just the beginning of a journey filled with more literary contributions. "Under the Pale Moonlight is a profound poetry collection by Hridayansh Khera, a brilliant 17-year-old from Mother's International School, New Delhi. His introspective verses reflect wisdom beyond his years, urging readers to carve their paths and question the norm. Kudos, Hridayansh, for igniting young minds", Sukhu tweeted.

Hridayansh Khera, currently studying in Class 12th at the Mother's International School in New Delhi, has ventured into the world of English poetry with his first publication. "Under the Pale Moonlight" presents a collection of poems, revolving around nine distinct themes, and delves into the philosophical concept of realism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RJio gets USD 2.2 bn fund support from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

RJio gets USD 2.2 bn fund support from Swedish export credit agency to finan...

 India
2
EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into scepticism

EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression; Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postp...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iraq seeks Interpol alerts for former officials over $2.5 billion graft; Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence "folly" and more

World News Roundup: Iraq seeks Interpol alerts for former officials over $2....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023