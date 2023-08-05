Himachal CM Sukhu unveils book of 17-year-old Hridayansh "Under the Pale Moonlight"

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the debut book titled "Under the Pale Moonlight" by 17-year-old school student Hridayansh Khera in New Delhi on Saturday. Chief Minister congratulated the young poet for his first publication at such a young age. He wished him great success ahead with more books to his credit, inspiring youngsters to channel their energy towards creative endeavours.

He expressed his admiration for Hridayansh's passion for literature and hoped that this publication would be just the beginning of a journey filled with more literary contributions. "Under the Pale Moonlight is a profound poetry collection by Hridayansh Khera, a brilliant 17-year-old from Mother's International School, New Delhi. His introspective verses reflect wisdom beyond his years, urging readers to carve their paths and question the norm. Kudos, Hridayansh, for igniting young minds", Sukhu tweeted.

Hridayansh Khera, currently studying in Class 12th at the Mother's International School in New Delhi, has ventured into the world of English poetry with his first publication. "Under the Pale Moonlight" presents a collection of poems, revolving around nine distinct themes, and delves into the philosophical concept of realism. (ANI)

