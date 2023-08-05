JK: Four years after Article 370, peace prevails, empowering youths to soar higher

Marking the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir expressed his satisfaction with the region's transformation into a peaceful and thriving society. Speaking to reporters during a visit to SKICC Srinagar, the LG highlighted the tremendous strides made since the historic decision of August 5, 2019.

"Today, every citizen of J-K is living in peace," Lieutenant Governor Sinha said. He pointed out the end of street protests, the closure of educational institutions for extended periods, stone pelting, and separatist tendencies that plagued the region in the past.

The state is now witnessing a more harmonious and united community, with people confidently engaging in various activities without fear or unrest. Lt Governor particularly emphasized the newfound freedom enjoyed by the youth. "Youth have got wings to fly on their choicest routes," he remarked.

Gone are the days when young people had to rush home after sunset. Now, the vibrant streets of Jammu and Kashmir see youths strolling around, with some even strumming their guitars or spending quality time on the picturesque riverfront. The abrogation of Article 370, which resulted in the formation of two Union Territories—Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir—has been a turning point in the region's history.

The move not only brought stability and peace but also opened doors to new opportunities for the youth. Under the "Mission Youth," the J-K administration has collaborated with the Mumbai Stock Exchange, providing a plethora of avenues for young talents to shine in various fields. "We have provided an ample platform to youth to showcase their talent and excel in various fields," said Lieutenant Governor Sinha.

The tie-up with the Mumbai Stock Exchange has allowed hundreds of young individuals to shape their future, encouraging them to unleash their potential and contribute to the growth of the region. The Lieutenant Governor acknowledged that the journey towards progress and peace had its challenges, with Pakistan-backed propaganda attempts failing to disrupt the region's newfound harmony.

He described the current situation as a promising beginning, believing that the greatest achievement lies in witnessing the people of Jammu and Kashmir enjoying peace and freedom after decades. As the region moves forward, LG's vision for Jammu and Kashmir continues to revolve around empowering its citizens, particularly the youth. With the stigma of unrest and uncertainty behind them, the residents are determined to carve a prosperous and inclusive future for their beloved land. (ANI)

