UP: Special hearing in case against Mukhtar Ansari on August 8

The court has fixed August 8 as the next date for a special hearing in the 2009 Gangsters Act case against jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. Earlier, Additional District Judge-IV (MP-MLA) Durgesh Kumar's court on July 28 had fixed the date for a special hearing on Saturday, but the hearing could not take place due to Judge Durgesh Pandey's transfer.

Mukhtar was booked under the Gangsters Act for the third time by Ghazipur police in 2009 after he was accused in two cases including the case of murder attempt and criminal conspiracy lodged with Karanda police. Mukhtar had already been convicted in two other Gangsters Act cases. As per the records of this Gangsters Act case, one Mir Hassan of Mohammadabad had lodged a case of murder attempt against Sonu Yadav of Parsahi in 2009. During the police investigation, Mukhtar was accused of conspiring in this case.

Mukhtar was also accused in the Kapildeo Singh murder case that took place in the Karanda police station area in 2009. On the basis of these two cases, the Karanda police had booked Mukhtar and the other two accused Radhey alias Radheyshyam Harijan and Sonu under the Gangsters Act.

Mukhtar is currently lodged in Banda jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)