Left Menu

Search operation underway following landslide in Gaurikund: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

A day after the landslide incident in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that a search operation to trace people who went missing following a landslide triggered by a flashflood in Gaurikund is underway. 

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 18:49 IST
Search operation underway following landslide in Gaurikund: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the landslide incident in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that a search operation to trace people who went missing following a landslide triggered by a flashflood in Gaurikund is underway. Earlier on Friday, a landslide took place in Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district, 16 km before Kedarnath in which three people have been killed and 17 people are missing in a massive landslide.

"On the landslide incident in Gaurikund yesterday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "This incident is extremely sad. Till now, 17 people have been reported missing. The rescue operations are underway," CM Dhami said. "All the agencies are on the spot...Our priority right now is to find the missing people. Full assistance is being provided," he added.

According to the Uttarakhand district administration in the heavy debris that came from the mountain, two roadside shops and dhabas were washed away. In these shops and dhabas, there were 4 local people and 16 people of Nepali origin. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami was scheduled to visit the spot to review the search and rescue operations but due to bad weather in Rudraprayag his visit has been cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023