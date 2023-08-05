Search operation underway following landslide in Gaurikund: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

A day after the landslide incident in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that a search operation to trace people who went missing following a landslide triggered by a flashflood in Gaurikund is underway. Earlier on Friday, a landslide took place in Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district, 16 km before Kedarnath in which three people have been killed and 17 people are missing in a massive landslide.

"On the landslide incident in Gaurikund yesterday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "This incident is extremely sad. Till now, 17 people have been reported missing. The rescue operations are underway," CM Dhami said. "All the agencies are on the spot...Our priority right now is to find the missing people. Full assistance is being provided," he added.

According to the Uttarakhand district administration in the heavy debris that came from the mountain, two roadside shops and dhabas were washed away. In these shops and dhabas, there were 4 local people and 16 people of Nepali origin. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami was scheduled to visit the spot to review the search and rescue operations but due to bad weather in Rudraprayag his visit has been cancelled. (ANI)

