J-K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Mukesh Singh said that the police force has been deployed at the spot.
ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 18:49 IST
One terrorist was killed in the Khawas area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in an encounter with security forces, the police official said. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Mukesh Singh said that the police force has been deployed at the spot.
"Encounter going on at Khawas area of Rajouri. Police party on the spot. As per ground feedback one terrorist killed so far," Singh said. More details are awaited. (ANI)
