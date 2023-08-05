Left Menu

J-K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Mukesh Singh said that the police force has been deployed at the spot.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 18:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One terrorist was killed in the Khawas area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in an encounter with security forces, the police official said.

"Encounter going on at Khawas area of Rajouri. Police party on the spot. As per ground feedback one terrorist killed so far," Singh said. More details are awaited.

"Encounter going on at Khawas area of Rajouri. Police party on the spot. As per ground feedback one terrorist killed so far," Singh said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

