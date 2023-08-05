Rain lashes Shimla: School children faced problems due to water logging

Heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Saturday afternoon and school children faced problems due to the water logging in the city. "Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall we are facing problems, regularly our uniform and books are getting wet . We are facing problems on daily basis as water logging and heavy rain is continued in the region," said Aarika, a student.

"It has been raining heavily and the waterlogging on the way is troubling us, now we want this rain to stop. Today morning, there was no rainfall but it has been raining for the past two-three days and too during our school closing hours. We get completely wet and are facing problems due to the rainfall," said another student Yukti. The IMD has forecast more rain and issued a yellow warning for the entire state. However, IMD has also forecast that people will get respite from the rain after August 6 for four days. (ANI)

