Amit Shah reviews disaster management, Left Wing Extremism situation in Odisha 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the disaster management and situation of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Odisha in a meeting at the state capital here. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Secretary and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and State Government attended the meeting.

Shah welcomed the state's initiative towards disaster mitigation, which is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India disaster resilient, an official release said. He assured the State Government to provide all requisite support of the Centre in their mitigation efforts to make Odisha disaster resilient

Home Minister appreciated the preparedness of the State, which has made a lot of progress in disaster management after the super cyclone of 1999. He advised that 'AAPDA Mitra' and disaster warriors in the state should be imparted multi-disaster training, especially in chemical and nuclear disasters and handling those disasters, which occur without any warning.

Union Home Minister also suggested that the Home Guards volunteers should be strengthened and given training in disaster response. Further for ensuring the maintenance of Multi-purpose cyclone shelters, established in the state, regular funding from the budget head should be provided. Shah stressed that the State administration should adopt SoPs and take appropriate preparedness and mitigation efforts to save lives from lightning, heat waves and forest fires.

He also emphasised focusing on the safety of animals during disasters. Shah thanked the State Government for providing an excellent response during the Balasore train accident and appreciated the efforts of village-level volunteers and the entire state administration machinery. On Left Wing Extremism, Shah appreciated the efforts of the state government and advised making an investment in infrastructure development in the LWE-affected areas to supplement the efforts of the Central Government.

He assured the state government of the support of central forces to eliminate Left Wing Extremism. He also assured all possible support in strengthening road and communication networks in the affected areas, especially connecting all villages to the internet. Union Home Minister said that "we should address all issues which contribute to the growth of LWE, including the absence of connectivity, education and employment." The state should also consider earmarking funds for the establishment of PDS shops, construction of roads and provision of electricity in LWE-affected areas. (ANI)

