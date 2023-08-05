Left Menu

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilator support

The former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilator support
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee continued to remain on intermittent non-invasive ventilator support on the eighth day since he was admitted, the hospital informed on Saturday. The former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure.

Woodlands Hospital, while giving an update about the health of the former CM, said that he is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors. "On the eighth day of admission, Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors," read a press release of Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

The multidisciplinary medical team treating him is keeping a close watch on his progress, said Dr Rupali Basu, Managing Director and CEO of Woodlands Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

