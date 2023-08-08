Ukraine's 2023 grain crop may reach 50-55 mln metric tons - deputy minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:02 IST
Ukraine's 2023 grain crop may reach 50 to 55 million metric tons compared with 53 million tons in 2022, the first deputy Ukrainian agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Tuesday.
He said a higher than expected grain yield was the main reason for the new outlook.
