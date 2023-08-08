GE T&D India net profit soars over 4-fold to Rs 28 crore in Apr-Jun

GE T&D India on Tuesday posted over four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 28.24 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 729.53 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 601.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)