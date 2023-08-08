Left Menu

HOCL net loss widens to Rs 23.03 crore in Q1

State-owned Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd HOCL on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.03 crore for the first quarter of 2023-24 despite witnessing a 17 per cent rise in sales. The company also said it has undertaken the closure of its subsidiary firm Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd and management had made VRS payments to employees, settled bank loan and made payments towards various outstanding dues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:25 IST
HOCL net loss widens to Rs 23.03 crore in Q1
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL) on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.03 crore for the first quarter of 2023-24 despite witnessing a 17 per cent rise in sales. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased 17 per cent to Rs 145.45 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 124.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, too, increased to Rs 171.98 crore during the quarter from Rs 141.65 crore a year ago. HOCL said it is in the process of implementing a government-approved restructuring plan. Sale of unencumbered land in Rasayani through NBCC and Panvel land through e-auction are in progress, while the Phenol plant in Kochi is in operation, it said. ''In view of this, the financial statement has been prepared on a going concern basis,'' it said. The company also said it has undertaken the closure of its subsidiary firm Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd and management had made VRS payments to employees, settled bank loan and made payments towards various outstanding dues. The plant and machinery were sold in March 2023 and the sales proceeds were deposited as fixed deposits in a bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023