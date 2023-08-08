Left Menu

HMSI launches new bike SP160 at Rs 1.17 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:47 IST
HMSI launches new bike SP160 at Rs 1.17 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the all-new bike SP160 in the country with price starting at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 160cc-bike comes in two trims tagged at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.21 lakh respectively.

''We are delighted to extend the legacy of brand SP a notch higher and introduce the all new SP160. This sporty motorcycle is a representation of cutting-edge engineering and advanced innovation that is sure to fulfill the customer expectations,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said in a statement.

The company said the motorcycle comes with various features including engine stop switch for convenience during brief stops and high ground clearance, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023