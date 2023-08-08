US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as Moody's downgrades stoke banking concerns

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as financial stocks dropped after Moody's cut credit ratings of several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks and said it could downgrade some of the country's biggest lenders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.73 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 35,345.40.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 20.41 points, or 0.45%, at 4,498.03, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 118.95 points, or 0.85%, to 13,875.45 at the opening bell.

