Left Menu

Kerala: Gold seized at Cochin airport, woman passenger detained 

Cochin Customs on Tuesday seized gold weighing 529.39 grammes from a lady passenger who was coming from Bahrain, said officials.The officials added that some of the seized gold was in paste form, which she concealed under the inner sole of her shoes.

ANI | Updated: 08-08-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 19:14 IST
Kerala: Gold seized at Cochin airport, woman passenger detained 
Gold seized at Cochin airport, woman passenger detained (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin Customs on Tuesday seized gold weighing 529.39 grammes from a woman passenger who was coming from Bahrain, said officials. They added that some of the seized gold was in paste form, which she concealed under the inner sole of her shoes.

"A lady passenger coming from Bahrain to Cochin International Airport by flight 6E 1212 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 2 square shaped black coloured packets containing gold in paste form totally weighing 275.940 grammes concealed under the inner sole of her shoes and five crude bangles and one gold chains totally weighing 253.450 grammes worn on her body were recovered and seized," said Cochin Customs in a statement.

The lady arrived at the shift changing time and attempted to rush out saying that she was on an emergency visit as her mother expired. On suspicion, the officers diverted her and searched her person and recovered the gold. The woman passenger was detained and further investigations are underway, said the Customs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023