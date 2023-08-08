Russia's budget deficit in year-to-date widens to 1.8% of GDP

Russia's budget deficit for January-July widened to 2.82 trillion roubles ($29.3 billion), or 1.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), the finance ministry said on Tuesday, citing preliminary estimates. In the first seven months of last year, Russia posted a surplus of 557 billion roubles, but significant outlays to support its war in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - and a barrage of Western sanctions on its oil and gas exports have hit government coffers since then.

Russia has doubled its 2023 defence spending target to more than $100 billion - a third of all public expenditure - a government document reviewed by Reuters showed, as the costs of the war in Ukraine soar and place growing strain on state finances. The finance ministry stopped publishing individual monthly budget fulfilment data last year but, based on Friday's figures, Russia posted a deficit in July of 222 billion roubles, following a monthly surplus in June.

The ministry said budget expenditure was normalising after "accelerated financing of certain contracted spending in January-February". Publicly available data showed Russia spent 2 trillion roubles ($21 billion) on the military in those months. Non-energy revenues for January-July were 19.8% higher than in the same period last year.

But crucial revenues from Russia's main export, oil and gas, were 41.4% lower in the first seven months. The finance ministry attributed this to lower Urals crude prices and natural gas exports - both directly affected by sanctions. Nevertheless, energy revenues, which comfortably exceeded targets in 2022, are now on course to exceed the base target for the year of 8 trillion roubles, the ministry said.

Spending was 14% higher in January-July, the preliminary data showed, while income was down 7.9%, better dynamics than in the first-half data. Spending in January-July was 59.7% of the 2023 plan. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had repeatedly said Russia would stick to its target for a 2023 deficit of no more than 2% of GDP, but in July acknowledged that 2.5% was possible.

Many analysts, including the International Monetary Fund expect Russia's deficit to be much wider. Russia posted a budget deficit of 3.29 trillion roubles in 2022. So far this year, it has spent 551 billion roubles ($5.7 billion) from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to cover the fiscal hole. ($1 = 96.3705 roubles)

