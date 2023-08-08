Chikunga calls on taxi industry to denounce any form of violence

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says that those who perpetuate criminality in the City of Cape Town must face the full might of the law.

“Violence and lawlessness have no place in our society and government will not hesitate to unleash the full might of the law against those who believe they can perpetuate such conduct with impunity,” Chikunga said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chikunga’s warning comes as the minibus taxi strike continues to wreak havoc in the Western Cape, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The ongoing conflict involving the minibus taxi industry and the City of Cape Town has escalated into a strike following the impounding of taxis by the city.

Chikunga has condemned the violence that has characterised the strike, warning that government will not tolerate lawlessness, irrespective of who the perpetrator is.

Chikunga emphasised that our democracy is founded human rights, and the exercise of those rights requires that we respect the rights of others.

“It can never be acceptable for those who are aggrieved by the actions of the city to blockade roads and undermine the rights of ordinary citizens to travel or access schools, places of work and economic activity.

“It is equally not acceptable for officers of the law to conduct themselves in a manner that violates the law and the rights of citizens including the taxi industry. We will therefore act decisively, working closely with law enforcement agencies and authorities to uproot this criminality,” Chikunga said.

The Minister has called on the taxi industry to denounce any form of violence or intimidation by its members.

She said she has personally intervened in the efforts to find a lasting solution to the impasse through numerous engagements with the taxi industry under the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) leadership.

“I have also met with the Premier of the Western Cape, the MEC and the city led by the Mayor and the MMC [Member of the Mayoral Committee]. We have made strides in addressing the root cause of the current tensions, and we are confident that we will find each other in the process.

“The City of Cape Town has introduced conditions of operating licences, which the taxi industry has expressed reservations on. The task team that was established to address the concerns has not made headway, resulting in the city implementing the impounding of vehicles based on these conditions,” the Minister said.

Chikunga noted that it is an integral part of the legal system that administrative decisions must be based on the principle of legality.

She said the country has national laws in place that govern the infringements and penalties dealt with in the contested conditions of operating licences.

She emphasised that national laws are in place to ensure that fair rules are applicable to all citizens, irrespective of the city or province.

“This is a constitutional mandate to ensure order and effectiveness of the rule of law. It can never be that a city will define itself outside the parameters of national laws and implement penalties that are out of sync with these laws. We therefore call on the City of Cape Town to respect and uphold national laws as they currently stand.

“To this end, we call on the city to return to the negotiating table to address the areas of disagreement and demonstrate a genuine effort to find a lasting resolution to the current challenges. Based on these considerations, we therefore call on the city to immediately release, without any conditions, all vehicles impounded based on operating licence and leave those impounded in terms of the National Land Transport Act of 2009.

“We remain committed to moving with speed in finding an amicable solution that must enable the taxi industry to resume operation and call off the strike. Such an outcome is in the interest of the country and the industry,” Chikunga said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)