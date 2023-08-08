Left Menu

NTPC successful bidder for 80 MW Floating Solar capacity at Omkareshwar in MP

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:55 IST
NTPC successful bidder for 80 MW Floating Solar capacity at Omkareshwar in MP
  India

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited is the successful bidder for 80 MW Floating Solar capacity at Omkareshwar Reservoir, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

The bidding was conducted on 8th August 2023 by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), the JV Company of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. The discovered tariff is ₹3.80/kWh and the energy generated from the project shall be used by MP state DISCOMs.

 

With completion of this project, the floating solar capacity of NTPC shall be 342 MW. The biggest Floating Solar project in the country is of 100 MW capacity located at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana.

As on date, NTPC Group has 3.3 GW RE operational capacity, 20 GW RE capacity in pipeline, including 4 GW Energy Storage System and country’s first Green Hydrogen based PNG blending project.

NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032 and be a major player in Green Hydrogen Technology and Energy Storage domain.

(With Inputs from PIB)

