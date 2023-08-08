"Home Guard volunteers will soon be honored with medals for their meritorious services": Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that soon a proposal will be sent to the State Government to award medals to the Home Guard volunteers for their meritorious services. Apart from this, he directed the officers that all the home guards of the state should get their duty allowance by the 7th of every month. Anil Vij was presiding over a review meeting with the officers of the Home Guard and Civil Defense Department here today.

In the meeting, the Home Minister instructed the officers to prepare a proposal and send it to the government for giving risk allowance to the Home Guards on the lines of police personnel for policing duty. Apart from this, he has instructed the officers to send a proposal to the Election Commission for the use of postal ballots by the volunteers. The Home Minister was informed in the meeting that there is a strength of 14,000 Home Guards in the State and at present 12,000 Home Guards are enrolled in the State, out of which 9,050 Home Guards volunteer in the Police Department for law and order duties.

The Home Minister instructed the officers that provision should be made to give EPF to the Home Guards. In the meeting, the officials apprised that the accidental death claim for home guard volunteers has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh by HDFC Bank. Apart from this, a provision has also been made to give Rs 3.25 lakh by the bank to the dependents of the volunteers in case of natural death. In the meeting, the officials informed the Home Minister that at present Haryana Home Guard volunteers are being given various training from time to time at Joint Training Institute located in Panchkula. Apart from this, Home Guards will be given training at the training centre to be set up in Karnal soon. The Home Minister was apprised in the meeting that applications would be taken from the willing volunteers to do duty in Gurugram and Faridabad and after that, they would be deployed in these districts.

In the meeting, the Director General of Home Guard and Civil Defense Department Deshraj Singh, Additional Director General of Police S.K. Jain and other officers were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)