Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL23 RSQ-FM-ONLINE GAMING 28 pc GST on face value in casinos, online gaming, horse racing will increase revenue collection: FM New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 28 per cent GST on full face value of supplies in casinos, race courses and online gaming will result in higher revenues.

DEL28 BIZ-RBI-MPC RBI's rate-setting panel starts 3-day deliberations on monetary policy Mumbai: Amid expectations of another status quo on the key interest rates, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed high-powered rate-setting panel MPC on Tuesday began its three-day meeting to firm up the next bi-monthly policy.

DEL41 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets fall as investors turn cautious ahead of RBI monetary policy review, US inflation data later this week Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the key events -- RBI's monetary policy and the US inflation data -- due to be announced later this week.

DEL33 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.84 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 9 paise to settle at 82.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by safe-haven dollar demand and a muted trend in domestic equities.

DCM50 BIZ-MARUTI-LD SMG Maruti to issue shares on preferential basis to parent SMC for 100 pc stake in Gujarat unit New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its board has approved issue of shares on preferential basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) as consideration for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

DEL26 BIZ-2NDLD PEPPERFRY-CEO-DEATH Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh New Delhi: Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh, the online marketplace for furniture and home decor's another co-founder said.

DCM85 BIZ-RESULTS-LD ADANI PORTS Adani Ports & SEZ Q1 profit rises 80 pc to Rs 2,119.38 cr; company handles 100 MT cargo New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted over 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,119.38 crore in the April-June quarter on account of higher income.

DCM41 BIZ-TATA-POWER Tata Power to invest Rs 13,000 cr in Maha for 2 pumped hydro storage projects Mumbai: Tata Power on Tuesday announced a Rs 13,000 crore investment for setting up two pumped hydro storage projects (PSPs) in Maharashtra.

DEL34 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 80 to Rs 60,120/10 gm; silver plunges Rs 800 New Delhi: Gold edged lower by Rs 80 to Rs 60,120 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a decline in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)