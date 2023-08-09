Left Menu

Maharashtra: 11,000 farmers hit as July rains damaged paddy crop on more than 4,200 ha land in Raigad

Heavy rains in July damaged the paddy crop on 4,246 hectares of land in 813 villages in Raigad district of Maharashtra affecting 11,000 farmers, authorities said citing preliminary assessment.Last month, an average rainfall of 1,206 mm was recorded in Raigad district. Rice crop was damaged due to heavy rain in the district.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 09-08-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 16:52 IST
Maharashtra: 11,000 farmers hit as July rains damaged paddy crop on more than 4,200 ha land in Raigad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in July damaged the paddy crop on 4,246 hectares of land in 813 villages in Raigad district of Maharashtra affecting 11,000 farmers, authorities said citing preliminary assessment.

Last month, an average rainfall of 1,206 mm was recorded in Raigad district. The rainfall this year so far is 1,885 mm, which is 157% above the average in the district adjacent to Mumbai. ''Rice crop was damaged due to heavy rain in the district. Nearly 11,000 farmers are affected. The panchnama work is underway but the preliminary assessment suggests 4,246 hectares of paddy land is damaged in 813 villages,'' an official release said.

The district agriculture department said the land under cultivation of rice in Raigad is 1,05,000 hectares, while the cultivation was done on 90,000 hectares this year.

''In cases where the loss caused by rain is more the 33%, they will be considered for compensation,'' it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023